More USF protesters taken into custody after tear gas used to disperse rally

Dozens of students remained on the University of South Florida's main campus Tuesday evening, holding their own pro-Palestinian rally despite being told to disperse by 5 p.m. This follows Monday's protest, which ended with several arrests.

Dozens of protesters set up near the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on USF's campus. Tear gas was also seen being deployed as officers moved in on protesters as their 5 p.m. deadline passed.

Tuesday's event was organized by the student group "Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society." Students voiced support for Palestinians and said they stand in solidarity with students at USF and across the country.

University officials said 75 to 100 protesters, including students and others not associated with USF, showed up with several items, including wood shields, umbrellas and tents. Law enforcement, as well as USF officials, said some participants in-person and on social media said they intended to use some items as weapons and to resist staff members and officers.

USF said, in part: "The University of South Florida values the right to free speech and protecting the constitutional right for individuals and groups on campus to express themselves. This includes peaceful protests and demonstrations that occur regularly on USF’s three campuses without incident and are part of the public discourse of a university. However, the expression of free speech must remain peaceful and not violate the law or USF policies. The university has been clear that violence, threats, harassment and disruptions will not be tolerated."

The university said USF police determined that the protest was no longer peaceful, and participants were told to leave the area. USF said, "When participants refused to comply with the direction, university police with supporting law enforcement agencies dispersed the event. A number of individuals were taken into custody."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they assisted USF police by taking "several agitators" into custody.

Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society also organized Monday's protest, trying to set up tents on the university's lawn. It ended with the arrests of a student, employee and a third person not affiliated with the school.

USF officials said the group was placed on interim suspension last week after causing a reported disruption on campus, and according to university policy, couldn't hold events.

The university also said its policy doesn't allow tents on campus without permission. Students were warned ahead of time about the tent policy.

As students at universities across Florida hold similar protests, Governor Ron DeSantis said, "You have a right to say what you want. You have a right to express your opinions. You don’t have the right to commandeer the lawn on university campus. You don’t have a right to harass other people."

