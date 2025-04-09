Gator trapper hospitalized after being bitten by gator he was re-locating: FFWL

The Brief A gator trapper was hospitalized after being bitten by a gator that he was re-locating, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife. The gator allegedly bit the victim's arm after the tape around its mouth came undone. The trapper was taken to Memorial Hospital where he underwent surgery.



A man was rushed to the hospital after being bitten in the arm by a gator on Wednesday, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife.

The man told authorities that he is an authorized gator trapper, and he was trying to relocate a 10-and-a-half-foot gator.

That's when the gator bit the victim's arm after the tape around its mouth came undone.

The trapper was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Since the attack, DeSoto County officials tell FOX 13 that another trapper has killed the gator involved.

How to prevent alligator attacks

According to FWC, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.

What you can do:

The FWC recommends taking the following precautions to reduce the chances of alligator incidents:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper will be dispatched to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with food availability. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

