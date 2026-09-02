Former Florida governor treasures signed presidential menu from Sept. 10, 2001

The Brief Former Florida Gov. Bob Martinez had dinner with then-President George W. Bush on Sept. 10th, 2001. The dinner was at the Colony Restaurant on Longboat Key, the night before he would learn of the attacks on the World Trade Center while at Booker Elementary School in Sarasota. The president and his brother, Jeb, then the Florida governor, signed the menu, a keepsake that Martinez treasures.



Former Florida Gov. Bob Martinez treasures a menu signed by President Bush on Sept. 10th, 2001, the night before the Sept. 11th attacks.

Bob Martinez says he would never turn down dinner with a friend, least of all, the President of the United States.

"Either one day or two days before, I got a call from the White House," he remembered.

Longboat Key dinner

The backstory:

President Bush was inviting former Gov. Martinez — who served as governor from 1987 to 1991 — to meet for dinner at Longboat Key's Colony Beach Club, along with his brother, Gov. Jeb Bush.

"It was all light-hearted conversation," said Martinez. "There was no talk about any public policy."

By the next morning, the president was at Sarasota's Booker Elementary highlighting his education program, when the good feelings of their night along the Gulf Coast fell into the background.

George W. Bush would be a wartime president.

"I was with him a number of times after that at social events at the White House," said Martinez, "but the subject never came up again between us or a reminder that we were together on the day before."

Presidential letter sent

Dig deeper:

A short letter came on September 17th from the president, sending regrets that he had to cut his trip short.

Bush handwrote, "I enjoyed the dinner."

"He's a real people person," said Martinez.

Twenty-five years later, Martinez still gazes at the menu, which was in a Tex Mex theme.

"As the meal was ending, I saw the menu there," said Martinez. "I asked, ‘Mr. President, how about signing this for Mary Jane?’"

Bush signed it, "To Mary Jane, with affection, George Bush and Jeb Bush."

"The Bush brothers signed the same document, and one's a president, one's a sitting governor, that's not a bad deal," said Martinez.

The Martinez family's home is filled with pictures from his time as Tampa mayor, as Florida governor, as cabinet secretary, and as a friend to several presidents.

But the September 10th menu still stands out.

It has come to symbolize a simpler time, one where terrorism and the threat of war felt far off.

But as they'd learn, it was but one morning away.

"In our household, we don't forget because it's on our wall," said Martinez. "It's something that's there that, you know, it's a reminder of a horrible day and a horrible period that followed."