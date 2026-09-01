Florida governor's race: DeSantis backs Byron Donalds as Republicans rally in Tampa

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis officially endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds on Tuesday night in Tampa. The governor also endorsed Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson for their statewide races. Donalds will face Democratic nominee David Jolly as Republicans try to maintain their grip on Florida’s statewide offices.



Governor Ron DeSantis officially endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds on Tuesday night as his preferred successor in the race for Florida governor.

Florida GOP leadership forum

What we know:

The governor announced his support during the Republican Party of Florida Leadership Forum in Tampa. The endorsement ended uncertainty after DeSantis stayed out of the Republican gubernatorial primary.

What they're saying:

DeSantis says Republican voters cannot afford to become complacent heading into November.

"Don’t take your foot off the gas," he said. "This is just something that we have an opportunity to for the voters to build off the success that we have."

More candidates endorsed

DeSantis also endorsed the rest of the Republican statewide ticket. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson joined DeSantis and Donalds on stage.

The backstory:

The appearance also marked a public show of unity between DeSantis and Donalds after tension between the two in recent years. Donalds endorsed President Donald Trump over DeSantis during the 2024 Republican presidential race.

DeSantis and Donalds had not appeared publicly together since July 2025.

The governor acknowledged that Republicans now hold a large voter-registration advantage in Florida. He warned that the advantage only matters if supporters show up to vote.

Throughout the forum, DeSantis touted his record over nearly eight years in office. He also repeatedly criticized Democrats and progressive policies.

"There's not been a state in this country during our lifetimes that has more thoroughly defeated the political left than we have over these last seven and a half years," he said.

Campaigning for November

What they're saying:

Donalds used his time on stage to argue that Democratic candidate for governor David Jolly would reverse policies enacted under DeSantis.

"If you think that David Jolly won’t bend the knee to the radical left, I’m here to tell you this is what every Democrat does when they run for governor," he said. "They will go in and begin to unwind all the great work that Ron DeSantis has done."

Donalds also criticized Jolly’s insurance proposal.

"His insurance plan is socialism, it basically removing the private sector unilaterally and putting government in control," he said. "We already know that when you put government into control, it always fails the people."

Democratic opponent responds

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Jolly’s campaign after DeSantis’ endorsement. A senior campaign adviser responded with a statement.

"No matter who endorses whom, the reality is this. David Jolly is running to lower housing and healthcare costs, improve education for all families, and stop data centers. Byron Donalds represents more of the same."

November Election lineup

Big picture view:

Donalds will face Jolly in the November 3 general election. Jolly is running alongside former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham.

The other statewide races include Uthmeier against Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez for attorney general. Ingoglia faces Democrat Annette Taddeo for chief financial officer.

Simpson is seeking another term as agriculture commissioner. He will face Democrat Joey Mendoza Atkins.

General election countdown

What's next:

With 64 days until the midterm elections, Florida Republicans are hoping Tuesday night’s show of unity translates into votes in November.