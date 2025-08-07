Girl seriously injured in hit-and-run outside Walmart released from hospital

The Brief After nearly three months in the hospital, 6-year-old Aylla Rodrigues has been released. Aylla and her mother, Cristiane Souza de Oliveira, were seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot in Largo on May 8. The police officers who helped rescue the mother and daughter that night were at the hospital for Aylla's release.



A 6-year-old girl seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot nearly three months ago is out of the hospital, and Largo police officers who rescued the child joined her to mark the occasion.

The backstory:

On the night of May 8, Largo police say a driver took off after hitting Cristiane Souza de Oliveira and her daughter, Aylla Rodrigues, outside Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.

Pictured: Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.

Both victims went to the hospital, with investigators saying at the time that the child's injuries were life-threatening.

Police identified the suspect as Lauren Howells, 34, and found her vehicle parked at the Days Inn on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.

Law enforcement later found Howells at Murphy's Motel off 34th St. and arrested her.

Mugshot of Lauren Howells. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Dig deeper:

On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital posted photos on social media, saying Aylla was released after receiving months of treatment.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Hospital officials say the child's mother, who also recovered from serious injuries, was there to celebrate along with the officers who responded to the hit-and-run scene that night.