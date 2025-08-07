Girl seriously injured in hit-and-run outside Walmart released from hospital
LARGO, Fla. - A 6-year-old girl seriously injured in a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot nearly three months ago is out of the hospital, and Largo police officers who rescued the child joined her to mark the occasion.
The backstory:
On the night of May 8, Largo police say a driver took off after hitting Cristiane Souza de Oliveira and her daughter, Aylla Rodrigues, outside Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.
Both victims went to the hospital, with investigators saying at the time that the child's injuries were life-threatening.
Police identified the suspect as Lauren Howells, 34, and found her vehicle parked at the Days Inn on Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.
Law enforcement later found Howells at Murphy's Motel off 34th St. and arrested her.
Dig deeper:
On Wednesday, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital posted photos on social media, saying Aylla was released after receiving months of treatment.
Hospital officials say the child's mother, who also recovered from serious injuries, was there to celebrate along with the officers who responded to the hit-and-run scene that night.
The Source: This story was written with information from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital and previous FOX 13 News reports.