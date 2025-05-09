Woman, child seriously injured in hit-and-run outside Walmart, suspected driver arrested

The Brief Largo police say a driver hit a woman and child in a Walmart parking lot on Thursday night. Both victims suffered serious injuries, with police saying the child's injuries are life-threatening. Officers later arrested Lauren Howells, 32, on multiple charges.



Largo police say they've arrested the driver who took off after hitting a woman and child in a Walmart parking lot, leaving both with serious injuries.

What we know:

The Largo Police Department says a woman later identified as Lauren Howells, 32, hit the victims and crashed into other vehicles on Thursday night outside Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.

Pictured: Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.

Both victims went to the hospital, with police saying the child's injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators later arrested Howells on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.

Mugshot of Lauren Howells. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the exact ages or names of the victims.

