Woman, child seriously injured in hit-and-run outside Walmart, suspected driver arrested
LARGO, Fla. - Largo police say they've arrested the driver who took off after hitting a woman and child in a Walmart parking lot, leaving both with serious injuries.
What we know:
The Largo Police Department says a woman later identified as Lauren Howells, 32, hit the victims and crashed into other vehicles on Thursday night outside Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.
Pictured: Walmart off Roosevelt Blvd.
Both victims went to the hospital, with police saying the child's injuries are life-threatening.
Investigators later arrested Howells on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury.
Mugshot of Lauren Howells. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the exact ages or names of the victims.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Largo Police Department.
