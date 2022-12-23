Gopher tortoise's shell illegally airbrushed by unknown person in Zephyrhills, sanctuary says

article

It's been two weeks since someone spray-painted a gopher tortoise's shell, and those working to remove the pink and white layers say they aren't even halfway done.

The tortoise was found by a good Samaritan, who contacted Florida Fish and Wildlife. The responding officer brought the female tortoise to Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa. Kris Porter, the founder, told FOX 13 this is not the first case where someone illegally painted a tortoise, but it is different.

The individual airbrushed multiple layers of paint onto the shell. The pink paint is the thickest. Busch Gardens' veterinarians are even involved.

"It is magnificent to look at it, but it's been quite a trek," Porter told FOX 13. "It gets into the shell."

The gopher tortoise shell two weeks after it was found. Vets are still trying to remove the paint. (Photo provided by Owls Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife)

The shell, she explained, is a living thing. It's attached to the tortoise's skeleton, blood cells, and nerve endings.

"The shell also contains the dermal bone, so when a fine spray paint clogs the holes, it can actually almost suffocate the reptile," according to the sanctuary's Facebook post. "This has been a tough one for the reptile medical team, but we have progressed forward to getting this off."

Gopher tortoises are listed as a threatened species on the state and federal levels. It is illegal to touch or mess with them. Their primary threat is habitat loss, duchy to urbanization and development. FWC has created a program to maintain its population throughout the state. You can learn more about the Gopher Tortoise Management Plan on FWC's website.

File photo of a gopher tortoise, provided by FWC

Porter said the gopher tortoise is not showing any signs of distress or illness. It's currently at her home, so she can continue trying to remove the stubborn paint.

"It’s never going to be 100%. When she gets back to her burrow she will rub off the rest," she explained.

Porter went on to say that residents and visitors should read the wildlife laws in Florida. The best resource is myfwc.com.

"You can’t touch them," she offered. "You can’t relocate them. You can’t fill their burrows in. They are now an animal that lives in neighborhoods. They’re not your entertainment value. At Owl’s Nest, everybody is under the same mentality. We always go for: What if this is the last animal? What if they make a difference down the road? So, we put 100% into what comes in. You don’t know what the complications came."

If you ever see a sick or injured animal, you can call FWC's hotline: 888-404-3922.

Or you can contact Owl's Nest Sanctuary: 813-598-5926.

FOX 13 has reached out to FWC for more information.