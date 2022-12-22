Wildlife crossings over I-4 could help save the Florida panther

Panthers could be making a comeback in Central Florida. For decades, the few remaining Florida panthers were found only in the isolated swamps near the south tip of the Sunshine State.

But the recent discovery of a young male panther that was hit and killed by a car in Hillsborough County shows the potential for panthers to migrate north. Now, those who work to protect wildlife hope to find ways to help panthers thrive.

Carlton Ward, of the Path of the Panther project, said the story of the killed panther is a sad one, but also a hopeful one.

He said it’s evidence that the Florida panther population is growing and moving north.

"Panthers used to be there, and they could be there again," Ward said. "And this male is showing us there might still be a connection, but it’s a race against time."

And also a race against cars. Since the 1970s, Interstate 4 has been a giant barrier blocking the panther’s return to the north.

But earlier this year, construction began on the first wildlife crossing in the area, under I-4 near Polk City.

FDOT said the wildlife corridor will help protect panthers as well as drivers.

"Safety is huge. For motorists’ safety as well as wildlife safety, we want to make sure that we’re protecting both," an FDOT representative said.

Wildlife cameras have captured all kinds of critters safely crossing Florida highways. Some believe if panthers can cross I-4, it could be a breakthrough for the species.

"If they are able to make it, it’s enough to get those genetics flowing elsewhere in the state of Florida," Ward said.

However, land must also be preserved on both sides of I-4 so that wildlife can reach the crossings.

"If we can protect enough land, if we can conservation easements with farmers and ranchers to keep threads running up through Eastern Hillsborough County up to I-4, then there’s still hope to find a path across," Ward said.

Florida lawmakers unanimously approved the Wildlife Corridor Act in 2021, which aims to preserve contiguous green spaces. That will be particularly important for animals like the panther.

There were only 20 left in the 1970s, but now it’s estimated that there are 200 or more.

The only way growth will continue is for humans to give the panther more room to roam.

The new wildlife crossing at I-4 and State Road 557 in Polk County is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023, at a cost of $8-$10 million.