10 cold, stunned sea turtles found in Cape Cod Bay receiving care at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is known for their sea animal rescues. Last week, they received 10 cold, stunned sea turtles from the Cape Cod area that are now getting warmed up, so they can be ready for release.

The sea turtles will be receiving care by CMA's veterinarian staff due to hypothermic conditions in the Cape Cod area. Because of the amount of sea turtles that were cold stunned in Cape Cod Bay, the turtles were sent to Marine habilitation sites around the country.

CMA receives some of these turtles every single year.

"We are lucky enough to be one of those facilities for the turtles', and we have taken in 10 Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtles," Carrie McNally, a rehabilitation manager at CMA, said. "They stranded in Massachusetts, turtles are cold-blooded, so they take on a temperature of the water and become called stunned or hypothermic."

The cold stunned sea turtles can spend from one to six months in CMA's turtle rehabilitation center until they are well enough to be returned to the sea.