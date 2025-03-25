Gov. DeSantis announces $389 million water improvement grant across Florida

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis announced $389 million in funding for water improvement grants across Florida. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is funding 31 high-priority projects across the state after receiving 348 project submissions requesting more than $2.2 billion. These projects enhance existing wastewater and stormwater treatment facilities by connecting septic systems to sewer and other improvements.



Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday that he is improving water quality and quantity across Florida with a $389 million grant.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is funding 31 high-priority projects across the state after receiving 348 project submissions requesting more than $2.2 billion.

"Florida’s waterways are a vital part of our environment, economy, and way of life, and protecting these resources continues to be a top priority," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "These investments will help safeguard water quality statewide and accelerate restoration efforts in key ecosystems like the Indian River Lagoon, Caloosahatchee River and Estuary, and Biscayne Bay."

By the numbers:

Water quality improvement grants: $189 million

Alternative water supply grants: $55 million

Indian River Lagoon Protection Program: $100 million

Caloosahatchee Watershed Grant Program: $25 million

Biscayne Bay Water Quality Improvement Grant Program to further support targeted restoration efforts in these essential ecosystems: $20 million

These projects enhance existing wastewater and stormwater treatment facilities by connecting septic systems to sewer and other improvements.

"Florida’s support for water quality projects is making a real impact in reducing nutrient pollution and improving the health of our waterways," said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. "Governor DeSantis and the Legislature have made these investments a priority to provide needed resources for local leaders to take on infrastructure projects that will improve the environment for future generations."

This grant is expected to remove more than 1.1 million pounds of total nitrogen and 286,000 pounds of total phosphorous annually.

A full list of the selected grant projects can be found here.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Governor's Press Office.

