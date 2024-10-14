Gov. DeSantis announces aid to SeaPort to jolt rebuild after Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

Governor Ron DeSantis held a Monday afternoon news conference in SeaPort Manatee to detail Florida's recovery effort after Hurricane Milton.

DeSantis spoke from SeaPort Manatee to announce that Florida will grant $9.5 million in state aid to jumpstart the port's rebuilding efforts after the storm.

"We want to ensure minimal interruption to the supply chain as possible," DeSantis said.

According to the governor, SeaPort Manatee is estimated to have sustained nearly $200 million in damage from Hurricane Milton, but not all were insured.

DeSantis said, "Damage to the port includes the loss of ten out of 13 on-site warehouses, three of the ten port and docking facilities, as well as damages to their offices."

DeSantis giving aid to SeaPort Manatee after Hurricane Milton.

The $9.5 million in state aid earmarks money for "5.5 million for emergency berth repairs and dredging, 3.5 million for immediate security needs and access control, and 500,000 to support planning activities for fortifying port infrastructure," according to DeSantis.

The state will also provide SeaPort with workers from FDOT, expedited permits, and deploy the Florida National Guard for temporary security needs.

SeaPort Manatee is a critical port in Florida’s supply chain. It serves as southeast Florida’s primary port for importing various goods, such as fuel, fruits, vegetable oils, appliances, construction materials, and wood.

According to DeSantis, SeaPort Manatee supports "42,000 U.S. jobs, generated 275 million in state and local revenue, and contributed 7.3 billion in economic value to the economy."

DeSantis also reviewed a slate of other measures the state has taken to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Milton. These include opening 12 fuel distribution sites that will give ten free gallons of gasoline to any resident in need.

Fuel distribution sites are located at the following 12 sites that are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Arcadia: South Florida State College – Desoto Center, 2251 NE Turner Ave Bradenton:Bradenton Motorsports Park, 21000 E. State Road 64 Tropicana Rail Yard, 1706 9th St E Bradenton Motorsports Park, 21000 E. State Road 64 Tropicana Rail Yard, 1706 9th St E Largo: Largo Mary Grizzle State Office, 11351 Ulmerton Rd North Port: Suncoast Technical College, Northport 4445 Career Lane Plant City: Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd. Port Charlotte: Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Port Richey: Gulf View Mall, 9409 US-19 St. Petersburg: Central Lot – Parking Lot, 800 1st Ave S Tampa: East Bay Raceway, 6311 Burts Rd Tarpon Springs: St. Pete College Tarpon Springs, 600 E Klosterman Rd Wesley Chapel: Wiregrass Mall, 28211 Paseo Dr

DeSantis also said the state had released 2.4 million gallons of gasoline directly to residents and the supply chain from its gasoline reserve. The Florida Highway Patrol has escorted over 100 truckers from ports around the state to service stations.

DeSantis was joined by Kevin Guthrie, Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Jared Perdue, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, and Major General John D. Haas, Adjutant General of Florida.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: