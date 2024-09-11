Gov. DeSantis to speak at 9/11 memorial service in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A memorial service in honor of 9/11 will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor on Wednesday morning.
Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at 10 a.m. in remembrance of the lives lost and heroic acts of Sept. 11, 2021.
FOX 13 Anchor Mark Wilson and 9/11 First Responder and retired NY Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro will speak, as well.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.