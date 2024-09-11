Expand / Collapse search
Gov. DeSantis to speak at 9/11 memorial service in Palm Harbor

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 11, 2024 9:39am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A memorial service in honor of 9/11 will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor on Wednesday morning.

Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at 10 a.m. in remembrance of the lives lost and heroic acts of Sept. 11, 2021. 

FOX 13 Anchor Mark Wilson and 9/11 First Responder and retired NY Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro will speak, as well. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.