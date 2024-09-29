Expand / Collapse search

Governor DeSantis visits Pasco County, gives update on Hurricane Helene’s impact

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 29, 2024 10:20am EDT
Pasco County
HUDSON, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis toured Pasco County and talked with residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Helene on Sunday morning.

FEMA assistance is now available for Pasco County residents affected by Helene. On Sunday, two comfort stations on the west side of the county were opened to provide essentials to Hurricane Helene victims.

The following stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice:

The City of New Port Richey is also opening a comfort station beginning Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice:

For more information on Pasco County recovery efforts, click here.

