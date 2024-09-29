Governor DeSantis visits Pasco County, gives update on Hurricane Helene’s impact
HUDSON, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis toured Pasco County and talked with residents whose homes were damaged during Hurricane Helene on Sunday morning.
FEMA assistance is now available for Pasco County residents affected by Helene. On Sunday, two comfort stations on the west side of the county were opened to provide essentials to Hurricane Helene victims.
The following stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice:
- Hudson Library | 8012 Library Rd, Hudson
- Ben Harrill Recreation Complex | 2830 Gulf Trace Blvd, Holiday
The City of New Port Richey is also opening a comfort station beginning Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice:
- New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center | 6630 Van Buren St., New Port Richey
For more information on Pasco County recovery efforts, click here.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter