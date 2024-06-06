Group calls Rays stadium deal 'horrible,' prompting response from St. Pete mayor

The group that calls itself "No Home Run" stood in front of St. Petersburg City Hall to say city councilors would win if they called "foul" on the city's pitch.

"This deal, as it stands, is horrible and residents need to be informed."

They commissioned a poll of 625 city residents, which found that at first-glance, 51 percent support the stadium deal while 36 percent were against.

But once four questions were asked with details of the plan embedded, the numbers flip, with 38 percent in support, and 54 percent against.

"Those of us opposed to the deal we feel are driven by facts and not emotions," said "No Home Run" leader Ron Diner.

The city hit back right away though, with Mayor Ken Welch saying the questions in the poll omitted key context, like why the land was sold for a certain amount and how the debt service on the $287 million dollar bond will actually be paid.

The questions don't specify that the land was not appraised to be sold for a stadium, or that the city hopes the larger tax base generated by the entire development will offset the debt paid on the bonds.

PREVIOUS: Tampa Bay Rays offer glimpse into proposed ballpark with newly updated renderings

"No matter where I am, if it's after a Sunday service, or if I'm at Publix, you know, I'm hearing from people saying they're thankful that we're finally moving forward," said Mayor Ken Welch. "So any poll, I think you have to look at how it was set up and how it was conducted."

"No Home Run" points out the poll found 86 percent want the city to get an updated appraisal of the land, and that 79 percent say the Rays should pay the city rent for the stadium.

But the city argues that, unlike now, taxpayers will not play any role in insuring the building, nor will they still pay for upgrading the Rays' equipment.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Populous

"If you're going to make up facts, make up false choices, then you're really not in alignment with progress as I see it," said Welch.

There will be a Committee of the Whole next week to discuss the details of the stadium plan.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Then, on July 9, both the stadium and the rest of the development will be discussed.

And the hope is for councilors to start voting on July 11.