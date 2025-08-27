Gulf of Mexico Drive signs on Longboat Key yanked by FDOT as town considers changing road’s name

The Brief Florida DOT crews began removing state road signs for Gulf of Mexico Drive on Longboat Key. The stretch of road about 10 miles long has been named Gulf of Mexico Drive since 1957. Commissioners will discuss whether to keep the name or not at a meeting scheduled for October 20.



The stretch of road connecting Longboat Key to Sarasota and Manatee Counties has been called Gulf of Mexico Drive for as long as anyone remembers, but the state road signs calling by that name have come down.

The backstory:

A new law in Florida requires all maps and publications to be updated to the name 'Gulf of America.'

The Town of Longboat Key will have a discussion in about two months on whether to keep the name or change it.

"It’s our primary access on and off of the Island," said Isaac Brownman, the assistant town manager of the Town of Longboat Key.

The 10-mile stretch of road has been known as Gulf of Mexico Drive since 1957.

"It is a state road. It is identified as State Road 789," Brownman explained.

A new name could possibly be coming, after President Donald Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

RELATED: Trump renames the Gulf of Mexico the 'Gulf of America'

"As a result of that, the Florida legislature began discussing should something be done in the state of Florida to acknowledge that effort," Borwnman said. "Recently, Governor DeSantis signed into law two bills as my understanding that recognized the body of water as the gulf of America and directed state agencies to update all materials and geographical maps to reflect Gulf of America."

The Florida Department of Transportation has taken down its signs for the roadway.

Assistant Town Manager Isaac Brownman said as of now ,residents have given little feedback.

"Some are saying oh what a great idea, let's change the name. Others are saying, Don’t do think right now we are still recovering from the storm, that would be a big hassle. But just a few here and there. So we haven’t heard a lot just yet, but I’m sure we will hear more in the coming weeks," he said.

Why you should care:

A roadway name change would mean businesses would need to make changes to signs and anything with their address on it.

For residents, that would mean updating their mailing address and eventually their driver's license.

"I really don’t care one way or another. I know Trump wants to name it Gulf of America, that’s fine with me. If they don’t change it they don’t that’s good too," said resident Ronnie Schwan.

What's next:

For now, the name stays, but if a new one is selected by commissioners, FDOT would install new signs.

If the Longboat Key Town Commission decides to keep the name as is, the state will only refer to the road as State Road 789.

"Even though the state DOT removed the signs that referenced Gulf of Mexico Drive within the state right of way, the local name of the road is still Gulf of Mexico Drive until the town commission decides on a new name, if they choose to decide on a new name," stated Brownman.

The Town of Longboat Key Commission will discuss the name on October 20.