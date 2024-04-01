Gulfport surveying residents on potential changes to Municipal Marina

Changes could be coming to the Gulfport Marina, and it's already a controversial topic among some neighbors.

The city is currently asking residents to take a survey on what – if any – change they'd like to see. Gulport officials hired a firm to collect the feedback on improvements made to the marina.

There is currently a survey on the town's website, asking residents what they want to see.

Some of the potential upgrades could improve its resiliency during storms.

"You can't have old, rundown, rickety stuff," a neighbor told FOX 13. "This town is up and coming. And a lot of people in Gulfport, they're totally dead set against it. I'd like to see the growth. I'd like to see a fresh face at the marina."

That neighbor, like many FOX13 spoke to, didn’t want to speak on camera, because they said it's already become a tense topic in town. Many neighbors attended a community meeting on potential marina improvements last week.

"There were people at the meeting that were just, like, acting like they own Gulfport, and they've lived here one year," he said. "I've lived here 47 years. I'm not real popular with a lot of my neighbors, because they don't want growth. They want our cute little neighborhood to be perfect. And I want growth. I want new, fresh stuff."

Potential upgrades discussed included increased parking and boat storage and adding a building that could house all the various boating clubs and make it safer for storms. There are discussions about adhering to FEMA elevation requirements and even adding a restaurant.

Though the conversation is just starting, some feel just like the tide, the change is inevitable.

The consulting firm is expected to share its findings with the city council this summer.

