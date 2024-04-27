IKEA and University of Tampa team up for Sustainability Art Exhibit

A visit to Tampa's IKEA store just south of Ybor City offers a chance to view some very special art created by University of Tampa artists.

"We received an email from IKEA, asking us if we would be interested in developing a conversation about sustainability," explained Luciana Gassett.

She is an Assistant Teaching Professor of Graphic Design at the University of Tampa. Gassett gave the proposal to her students.

"They each chose an aspect of sustainability," Gassett continued. "One did a story using watercolors about her dog, traveling in Tampa Bay and looking at the beautiful places that we have and what happens when people litter. Another student developed the project, this really amazing volvelle that kids can play and really understand the effects of trash and what you can do at home in very simple ways."

The partnership is on display right now at the IKEA store as the exhibition is shown in two areas, the "As-Is" Department on the first floor and Bayside Community Room on the second floor.

University of Tampa Assistant Professor of Graphic Design Maria Blokhina described one piece with artificial plants.

"The recycling of fabrics is very tough, and this is one way we can recycle those fabrics where instead of going to landfill, if we put our minds to it, we can find a way to recycle the fabrics into something that we can still admire," explained Blokhina.

The show is open during all of the store's normal hours. It offers the students an audience that may not normally view their artwork in a traditional gallery space or at the UT Campus.

"We are incredibly thankful because what students today have the opportunity to have their exhibits here at IKEA that can really bring their messages to 20,000 people a week," shared Gassett.

The exhibit is at the IKEA Tampa location at 1103 North 22nd Street until May 3.

To learn more about the project and the partnership, click here.

