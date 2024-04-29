Rays to unveil City Connect jerseys on Monday at Tropicana Field

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The Tampa Bay Rays are set to unveil their City Connect jerseys on Monday before their on-field debut on Friday.

Nike has released these City Connect jerseys for 10 MLB teams so far, typically paying homage to specific aspects of each team's city on the alternate uniform with a unique design.

READ: 'Sticks of Fire' fan group pulling for Lightning through playoff push

The Rays hinted at a possible design with a social media graphic last week, with a palm tree in the forefront and blue skies in the background.

The announcement will come at 11:30 a.m. from Tropicana Field. FOX 13 will be there with the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.