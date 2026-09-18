Habitat for Humanity completes Longlake Preserve, welcomes final homeowners in Clearwater

The Brief Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside celebrated the completion of Longlake Preserve on Friday, welcoming the final five families into the affordable housing community. The neighborhood includes 52 townhomes and two single-family homes built over six phases on the Clearwater-Largo border. Habitat says the project expands affordable homeownership opportunities while highlighting the role of public, private and community partnerships.



A neighborhood years in the making, is now complete.

Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside celebrated the completion of Longlake Preserve Friday, welcoming the final five families into the affordable housing community and marking the end of a project that has transformed vacant land on the Clearwater-Largo border into a neighborhood of 54 homes.

The celebration featured homeowners, volunteers, elected leaders, donors, and community partners who helped bring the development to life. Families opened the doors to their new homes as Habitat marked the completion of its largest neighborhood project in recent years.

More than a ribbon cutting

The backstory:

Longlake Preserve includes 52 townhomes and two single-family homes built across six phases after construction began in December 2023.

Each homeowner completed Habitat's homeownership program before purchasing a home with a zero percent interest mortgage. Habitat says the neighborhood is designed to provide families with long-term stability while creating a path to homeownership that might otherwise be out of reach.

"The completion of Longlake Preserve is a truly special milestone for Habitat and, most importantly, for the 54 families who now have a safe, affordable place to call home," Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside President and CEO Mike Sutton said. "Longlake Preserve stands as a testament to what is possible when a community comes together around a shared vision of expanding affordable homeownership opportunities."

Public-private partnership

Why you should care:

Affordable housing remains one of the biggest challenges facing Tampa Bay, where rising home prices and mortgage rates have made homeownership increasingly difficult for many families.

Habitat says projects like Longlake Preserve help address that challenge by creating affordable homes while allowing mortgage payments from current homeowners to help fund future construction. The nonprofit has partnered with more than 1,000 homeowner families since 1985 across Pinellas, West Pasco and Hernando counties.

Habitat says the development was made possible through partnerships with the State of Florida, Pinellas County, the City of Largo, local businesses and nonprofit supporters.

The project also received funding through the Penny for Pinellas program and state appropriations, while Verizon committed funding to help strengthen newly built homes against future storms.

Regional home construction future

What's next:

With Longlake Preserve now complete, Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside says it will continue building affordable homes throughout Pinellas, West Pasco and Hernando counties as it works to expand homeownership opportunities for more local families.