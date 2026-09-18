Tropical disturbance struggles in Atlantic as quiet hurricane season continues
TAMPA, Fla. - A tropical disturbance continues to struggle over Atlantic waters Friday, facing a low 10% chance of developing into an organized storm.
Atlantic Tropical Disturbance Development
What we know:
Strong vertical wind shear driven by El Niño is spread across the Atlantic, limiting the tropical disturbance's ability to organize.
The disruptive upper-level atmospheric winds have created the quietest Atlantic hurricane season on record to date.
Weather forecasters expect no weather threats or tropical system development across the region over the next several days.
Caribbean Ocean Temperature Risks
What we don't know:
Meteorologists are continuing to monitor warm ocean temperatures across the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea as atmospheric focus shifts toward both bodies of water approaching October.
It remains unknown if any tropical systems will form in these areas before water temperatures cool or the hurricane season ends.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg, who provided tropical outlook details and storm development probabilities.