Tropical disturbance struggles in Atlantic as quiet hurricane season continues

The Brief Strong El Niño wind shear is keeping a tropical disturbance east of Bermuda struggling with just a 10% chance of development. The quietest hurricane season on record continues as forecasters monitor warm Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico waters approaching October. Ocean temperature conditions leave room for potential tropical development in the Gulf late in the season, but no short-term weather threats exist.



A tropical disturbance continues to struggle over Atlantic waters Friday, facing a low 10% chance of developing into an organized storm.

Atlantic Tropical Disturbance Development

What we know:

Strong vertical wind shear driven by El Niño is spread across the Atlantic, limiting the tropical disturbance's ability to organize.

The disruptive upper-level atmospheric winds have created the quietest Atlantic hurricane season on record to date.

Weather forecasters expect no weather threats or tropical system development across the region over the next several days.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Caribbean Ocean Temperature Risks

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are continuing to monitor warm ocean temperatures across the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea as atmospheric focus shifts toward both bodies of water approaching October.

It remains unknown if any tropical systems will form in these areas before water temperatures cool or the hurricane season ends.