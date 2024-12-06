Half-naked Florida man ‘high on meth’ breaks into home, grabs resident's carpet cleaner: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man told police he doesn’t remember breaking into a Winter Haven home wearing only a shirt because he was on drugs.

Police say residents inside a home on 6th Street in Winter Haven were awakened shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday by a loud bang at the front door.

When they went to investigate, police said the residents found 23-year-old Austin Alexander Smith in the living room, appearing to be wearing only a shirt with no pants or shoes, holding the victim's carpet cleaner in his hand.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, the resident yelled at Smith, who immediately ran out of the home, dropping the carpet cleaner.

Alexander Smith mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Officers said they found Smith walking in the area of Ave. M and 5th St. SW.

Police said Smith broke into the home by kicking down the door.

Smith told officers that he didn't recall what he was doing because he was high on methamphetamine.

Smith has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

