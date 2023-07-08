Happy Campers Rescue Ranch combines boating with camping on the Rainbow river

Tucked away in the woods just 10 minutes from the Rainbow River is an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The Happy Campers Rescue Ranch in Dunnellon is a 10-acre reprieve from the cares of this modern world.

It's ten acres of campsites mixed in with a farm animal rescue ranch.

"At Happy Campers Rescue Ranch, we've got two RV's on-site and five tent sites where guests can bring their own set ups'" shared owner Arcadio Morales.

Visitors can choose from the Time Machine or the Cozy Camper under the stars for a Glamping experience with air conditioning, bathrooms, and everyday luxuries of life.

Or, you can rent a space to pitch your own tent or connect your own travel trailer on-site.

"Our farm animals are, for the most part, rescues. We've got two goats, Lilly and Billy," shared Morales.

READ: 75-year-old beachfront hotel undergoes majors renovations

Guests are welcome to interact with the animals and are encouraged to learn more about them and the simplicity of farm life.

The animal rescue side of the business happened by accident.

Morales recalled having a derelict boat on the property he needed to get rid of when a friend asked him, "Do you know anybody who wants a goat?"

He replied, "Sure. Do you know anyone who wants a boat? We traded a boat for a goat."

They've been adding to the farm ever since.

"We try to go above and beyond your stay here," said Morales, "By offering kayaks, paddle boats for rent, and we also have water scooters which are these units you can use to dive under the water about 60 feet."

READ:Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park offer summer fun for residents and visitors

That's a great way to experience the natural beauty of the Rainbow River.

"The rainbow river runs 5.7 miles long and pumps 4 to 6 million gallons of crystal clear water daily, " Morales said.

" And it's a great way to beat the summer heat," he said, "The water temperature remains 72 degrees year round."

Morales continued, "It's a great place to take the whole family. It's definitely a great experience."

To learn more about Happy Campers Rescue Ranch, you can find them by clicking here.



