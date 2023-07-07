Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park offer summer fun for residents and visitors

Beginning on Friday, families will find an urban oasis of shade and activities for all ages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park along the Tampa Riverwalk.

With the return of the Tampa Downtown Partnership's Summer Series, residents and visitors can catch a break from the heat under an expansive 6,000 square feet of shade. The slate of free family programming spans three weeks from July 7 to the 30. Organizers describe the Summer Series as a smaller version that builds on the success of the popular Winter Village that returns every November.

READ: The world just experienced the hottest day on record, scientists say

Tampa Downtown Partnership's Summer Series has something for everyone.

The park will feature outdoor games and activities seven days a week, providing "endless fun and opportunities for friendly competition," according to organizers.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will bring additional options, with a pop-up bar, food trucks, live music, and a local vendor market.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership Pop-Up Bar will serve beverages on Fridays from 6-10 p.m., Saturdays from 12-10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Summer Series ends on July 30.

Food trucks will be available on Fridays from 6–10 p.m., Saturdays from 12–10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Live music from local musicians will get underway on Fridays from 8:30–10 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30–10 p.m., and Sundays 1–2:30 p.m. The local vendor pop-up market will offer a "unique shopping experience" on Fridays from 6–10 p.m., Saturdays from 6–10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

READ: St. Pete City Theater hosting summer camp for aspiring actors

Daily partners will activate the park with special themes and events, with Entertainment Friday, Wellness Saturday, and Funday Sunday. Families can catch a throwback movie screening of a retro classic film Fridays from 7–8:30 p.m.

Learn knowledge and burn calories with wellness activities on Saturdays or join the Splash Pad Party with the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA on Sundays.

For more information about the Summer Series, click here.