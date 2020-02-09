HCSO: 1 dead after crash on Orient Road

article

Steven Aquilar, 60, died Sunday morning following a crash on Orient Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Aquilar ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that was trying to turn left from Orient Road onto SR-574. Following the collision, Aquilar’s vehicle rotated and slammed into a trailer towed by the second vehicle before coming to rest in the intersection.

Aquilar was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

