'He's a hero': Hillsborough deputy delivers baby girl on side of SR 60 in Plant City

It was just another day on the job for a Hillsborough County deputy who knew what to do when a pregnant mom was about to give birth on the side of the road.

Luis Lopez was heading for Tampa General Hospital on SR 60 near Turkey Creek Road in Plant City. Lesela, who was about to give birth, was sitting next to him.

He said the traffic was bad, and the drive would be just too long for the new mother.

"We had to basically pull off on to the side of the road where we noticed a group of cops," Lopez said. "That's when I got out of the car, and I yelled for help."

Hillsborough Deputy Dan "Red" Jones had just finished responding to a road rage incident on SR 60.

"We just got the one driver out at gunpoint," Jones said. "That's when the frantic father showed up, asking for help."

So Jones put on some gloves and got ready to work.

"I grew up in the cow business, so birthin' ain't no big deal," Jones said. "This is easy."'

The deputy’s bodycam captured the entire thing, which Jones said lasted about five minutes. The deputy can be heard encouraging and comforting the expecting mom the entire time.

He even cracks jokes at times, saying he was just trying to make sure everybody stayed calm as he got ready to catch the baby.

In the body cam video, Jones asked the mother if this was her first baby. She responds that it’s her sixth child.

"Six?! Ya’ll need a better hobby," Jones replied.

"The way that he was making joke, it felt like really good, because it's like we definitely need a different hobby. Way too many kids," Lopez said laughing. "It was good cracking joke, because it made her feel more calm."

Jones eventually caught baby Lesela, who now shares the same name as her mother.

This is the third baby that Jones has helped to deliver. Growing up in the cattle business birthing cows is why he stayed so calm, he told FOX 13.

"There's very few times in life that you get to see something pure. And that is one of those times," Jones said of seeing Lopez holding his healthy baby girl for the first time. "There's so much evil and bad doings in the world anymore that those little moments like that make it worth it."

Mom and baby are both out of the hospital and doing well. And if the couple needs any suggestions for a good nickname, Jones recommends his: "Red."

"I should add his last name. That would be funny," Lopez said. "He’s a hero to my baby girl."

Lopez said they have plans to meet up with Jones soon to thank him in person.