Riverview residents displaced after fire destroys home: HCFR

Residents of a Riverview home have been displaced after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Crews responded to 8615 N Hickory Lane after receiving multiple calls around 6:54 a.m. about a fully involved house fire at the single-story home.

All the residents had evacuated the home prior to fire crews getting there, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

What we don't know:

HCFR's Fire Investigations Unit is working to figure out what caused the fire.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents figure out what is next.

