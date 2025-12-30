Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
4
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Highlands County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Pasco County, DeSoto County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Sumter County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Polk County
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Citrus County, Sumter County
Small Craft Advisory
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters

Riverview residents displaced after fire destroys home: HCFR

By
Published  December 30, 2025 11:52am EST
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Riverview residents were displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Tuesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
    • All the residents had evacuated the home prior to fire crews getting there, and no injuries were reported.
    • The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents figure out what is next.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Residents of a Riverview home have been displaced after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Crews responded to 8615 N Hickory Lane after receiving multiple calls around 6:54 a.m. about a fully involved house fire at the single-story home.

Image 1 of 2

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

All the residents had evacuated the home prior to fire crews getting there, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

READ: Cold weather shelters opening across Tampa Bay as temperatures drop

What we don't know:

HCFR's Fire Investigations Unit is working to figure out what caused the fire.

What's next:

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents figure out what is next.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Hillsborough CountyFire