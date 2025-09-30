HCSO investigating death of an inmate

The Brief Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting death of inmate investigation. Alexis Brown was found unresponsive Monday. Brown was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation involving the death of an inmate.

What we know:

On Monday, September 29, deputies say they found Alexis Brown, 34, unresponsive.

At that time, deputies said they began lifesaving measures.

Brown was then taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how Brown died, but no signs of trauma were observed.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.