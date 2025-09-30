HCSO investigating death of an inmate
TAMPA, Fla - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation involving the death of an inmate.
What we know:
On Monday, September 29, deputies say they found Alexis Brown, 34, unresponsive.
At that time, deputies said they began lifesaving measures.
Brown was then taken to Brandon Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how Brown died, but no signs of trauma were observed.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office to determine a cause of death.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.