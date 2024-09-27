Helene aftermath: St. Pete sewer treatment plant shut down due to storm surge

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The City of St. Petersburg says its Northeast Sewer Treatment Plant will be down for at least two days, impacting thousands of people.

Officials say the decision to shut down the plant is aimed at protecting it from record-breaking storm surge caused by Hurricane Helene.

The city is urging all residents north of 30th Avenue N and east of I-275/Haines Road to avoid draining water, taking showers, doing laundry or flushing toilets until further notice.

The plant will remain offline for at least the next two days, according to city officials.

