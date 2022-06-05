Here's how Florida teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando this summer

article

SeaWorld Orlando is offering Florida teachers free unlimited admission to its theme park this summer.

"In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom," SeaWorld said in a statement on its website.

All active and certified K-12 Florida school teachers can take advantage of complimentary park admission through Aug. 31, 2022, using the SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card.

To access the free teacher card, public school educators must pre-register online using the ID.me process only, as this will not be available at the park, according to SeaWorld.

After teachers are verified, they will need to go to SeaWorld's website and finish the ticketing process. After that, the ticket will be emailed to the teacher.

Private school teachers will need to provide a letter from their school principal on official letterhead stating that you are a teacher, along with a Florida Picture ID and paystub at the front gate. Staff at the front gate will verify their eligibility and provide private school teachers with their Florida Teacher Card.

Guests age 3 and older that accompany a teacher to the park will need to purchase a ticket for admission.