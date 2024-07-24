Here's how Hernando County students can get physicals and immunizations for the new school year

With the new school year just weeks away, the Florida Department of Health is sharing dates and locations for Hernando County students to get physicals and immunizations done.

The department is offering the free services at its location off Forest Oaks Blvd. in Spring Hill, along with Main St. in Brooksville, which will have extended hours from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 31.

Physicals and immunizations will also be available on Aug. 8 at Challenger K-8, Fox Chapel Middle, Powell Middle, West Hernando, Explorer K-8 and Winding Waters K-8 schools. The health department will then head to D.S. Parrott Middle School on Aug. 9 from 3-4 p.m.

Students in Hernando County return to school on Monday, Aug. 12.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter