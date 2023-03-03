Here's what events are happening across the Tampa Bay are this weekend

From racing, fresh strawberry delicacies, buying your dream boat or finding the perfect piece of art for your home, there's a lot happening in the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

Firestone Grand Prix

The highly anticipated 2023 IndyCar season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix this weekend in St. Petersburg.

Ten races across six series' are scheduled. The IndyCar qualifying is set for Saturday afternoon before Sunday’s 100-lap race.

Outside the grandstands, guests can buy general admission tickets and enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with interactive games and exhibits, a Fan Village and meet and greets with their favorites.

The 2008 race winner Graham Rahal said St. Pete is always a special place to come back to.

"It's a place that has a lot of meaning to me and my career and just good vibes," Rahal added. "So we're excited to be back!"

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gpstpete.com/tickets.

Gasparilla Festival of Arts

In downtown Tampa, The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of Arts is taking place March4-5 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.

Free to the public, the entirely volunteer-run event will showcase the handcrafted work of hundreds of artists who compete for up to $100,000 in prize money.

Art lovers can shop, watch hours of live entertainment or simply go to admire pieces like the 2,000-pound rhino created by Metal Sculpturist and Rustic Steele CEO Dominique Martinez and his team.

"The piece is called 'Larger than Life' but what's missing is that the rhino doesn't have a name, and it needs a name," Martinez said. "So we're letting the general public come out with suggestions for a name and once it's issued to the piece, that's when they get two free welding classes, dinner at Ulele, and tickets to the Lowry Park zoo!"

For more information on the festival, visit gasparillaarts.com/festival.

Tampa Bay Boat Show

Heading down the interstate to the Florida State Fairgrounds, the Tampa Bay Boat show began Friday at the Expo Center and will run through Sunday.

Aspiring boating enthusiasts can compare all available makes and models in one location, and if the price is right, you could even be on the water by this weekend.

"It is boats, boats, boats," said organizer Dave Labell. "It's free admission, we invite you to come out and see what the West Coast of Florida has to offer in the world of boating, these are all local dealers."

The 88th annual Strawberry Festival

If you're hungry, look no further than Plant City. The 88th annual Strawberry Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

This year’s Strawberry Festival theme is ‘We have a winner,’ in honor of the strawberry shortcake becoming the state dessert of Florida.

Headlining entertainment includes iconic hip-hop artist Ludacris on Saturday and country star Chris Young on Sunday.

Admission for guests 13 and older is $10. Children ages 6-12 are $5. Kids 5 and under are free.

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com/entertainment.