Here's where you can find FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - FEMA has opened several Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida offering help for anyone in need of assistance in the aftermath of hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.
To apply for federal aid, you can visit one of the centers or start the process online by clicking here.
The following locations are open in the Tampa Bay area:
Citrus County
- West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa
- Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Hillsborough County
- David Barksdale Senior Citizen Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa
- Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Manatee County
- GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Avenue Drive W, Bradenton
- Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Pinellas County
- Botanical Gardens – Magnolia Room, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo
- Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
Sarasota County
- Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
