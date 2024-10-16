Here's where you can find FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

FEMA has opened several Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida offering help for anyone in need of assistance in the aftermath of hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

To apply for federal aid, you can visit one of the centers or start the process online by clicking here.

The following locations are open in the Tampa Bay area:

Citrus County

West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Hillsborough County

David Barksdale Senior Citizen Center, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave., Tampa

Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Manatee County

GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Avenue Drive W, Bradenton

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Pinellas County

Botanical Gardens – Magnolia Room, 12520 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Sarasota County

Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, 801 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

