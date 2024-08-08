Hernando County 911 system down for voice calls, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says 911 and administrative phone lines are down for voice calls as of Thursday night.

According to HCSO, calls are being sent to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, which then relays information to Hernando County for a response.

Officials have not given a reason for the outage or a timeline for when the issue may be resolved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

