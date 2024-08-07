Hernando County elementary school teacher accused of discussing sex acts with teen on dating app

article

An elementary school teacher in Hernando County has been arrested after deputies say he was using a dating app to communicate with a 14-year-old student.

Deputies began investigating on Monday when they were notified of the allegations by the Hernando County School District.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, while communicating with the teen, the teacher, who has been identified as Michael Ronald Iannaccone, expressed the sexual acts that he liked and would teach the juvenile.

On Tuesday, detectives say they used the student’s account to continue online conversations with Iannaccone, and he discussed various sex acts with the juvenile. Some of these online conversations occurred while Iannaccone was in the building, working at Deltona Elementary School, according to HCSO.

READ: Florida woman arrested for DUI during Hurricane Debby blamed storm winds for failed sobriety test

Iannaccone was arrested at the Hernando County School District office in Brooksville on Wednesday.

Detectives say Iannaccone admitted to using the online dating app to knowingly communicate with the teen about performing sexual acts.

They added that Iannaccone said he knew the student he was communicating with was underage.

Iannaccone was charged with transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter