Florida woman arrested for DUI during Hurricane Debby blamed storm winds for failed sobriety test

A woman was arrested in Citrus County after the sheriff pulled her over with multiple open alcohol containers as Hurricane Debby roared outside.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Prendergast was on his way to assess the impact of Hurricane Debby on roads on Monday when he noticed a possibly impaired driver.

He noticed the motorist spinning her wheels at a stop light in the lane next to him and once the light turned green, the driver began to drive erratically. According to CCSO, she continuously turned her hazards on and off.

Sheriff Prendergast then pulled the car over and called for backup. As he approached the car, Prendergast could smell the odor of alcohol from the driver's breath and noticed she had slurred speech.

The driver, Candace Wisecup, 38, was asked to step out of the car, at which point the sheriff and deputies on scene noticed several open containers littering her front seat. They found three empty ‘shooters' of liquor, an open can of beer, and a fourth unopened 'shooter.'

Wisecup performed poorly on the field sobriety test, blaming the storm winds for her not being able to walk in a straight line, according to the sheriff's office. She refused to submit a breathalyzer test and was found to be driving on a suspended license.

"Unfortunately, while natural disasters like Hurricane Debby are barreling down on our county, some citizens believe that law enforcement isn't watching," Sheriff Prendergast said. "Thankfully, Wisecup was caught and put behind bars before hurting anyone or causing any damage. This should remind everyone that our team is always here to ensure your safety, regardless of weather."

