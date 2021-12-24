Hernando deputies investigating death in Weeki Wachee on Christmas Eve

Hernando County deputies said they are investigating a person's death after a body was found on Christmas Eve.

On Friday morning, the sheriff's office closed Atlanta Avenue between U.S. Highway 19 and Cleaver Street. They said drivers should find alternate routes.

There is no word yet on when lanes reopen.

No other information was made available, including whether the death is deemed suspicious.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.