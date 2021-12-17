Patriotic student’s American flag set on fire in Hernando County school parking lot; 1 arrested

article

A student is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to an American flag in the bed of a 1977 pickup truck in a high school parking lot on Monday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, several students at Springstead High School were in the parking lot around 1:20 p.m. when they noticed the fire.

Deputies say one of the students jumped in the bed of the truck and extinguished the fire, which included the flag and some debris lying in the bed of the truck.

Witnesses said they saw a student light the flag on fire before fleeing the scene. On Tuesday, the student, who is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with arson.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The day after the arrest, members of the HCSO School Resource Officer Unit presented Curtis Chancey, a senior at Springstead High School, and the owner of the pickup, with a replacement American flag to display in the bed of his truck.

Deputies say, Chancey, who has posed for photos in a stars and stripes suit, was grateful for the new flag.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

