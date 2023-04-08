Authorities investigating fire at Hernando County landfill

article

On Saturday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the recycling center of the Hernando County landfill located at 14450 Landfill Rd, Brooksville.

Authorities say that they were alerted about the fire by an employee when they arrived for work.

Upon arriving at the scene Crews found heavy fire and partial structural collapse of the building.

Crews worked for more than two hours to bring the fire under control.

According to authorities, no one was harmed in the fire.

The facility will be closed until Monday while crews continue to work hot spots and investigate how the fire started.

The investigation is being handled by the State Fire Marshal's Office.