Officials warn of wildfires as drought continues

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service leadership will be in Dover Thursday morning to discuss the state’s current drought conditions and to urge residents to be wildfire ready.

While Florida’s typical dry season runs through late May, nearly every Bay Area county is already facing severe drought conditions with little relief in sight.

Tampa International Airport is currently measuring rainfall at six inches below normal for this time of year.

A brush fire recently destroyed hundreds of acres in Polk County.

The Florida Forestry Service has its hands full with brush and wildfires popping up and jumping containment lines across the state, especially in central Florida.

Crews putting out a brush fire.

Officials are warning everyone to be mindful about anything that could ignite a blaze.

"There's no rainfall forecasted in sight so we're just asking these communities, if you don't need to burn, please don't. It only takes one single spark to ignite a wildfire, even just a cigarette," said Florida Forest Service wildfire mitigation specialist Julie Allen.

Close up of a fire burning.

In Volusia County on Wednesday, brush fires caused by construction work in a forest flared up on Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Officials say even mowing the lawn could create a problem if a blade hits a rock and causes a spark over dry grass.

Several counties have burn bans in place including Highlands and Polk counties. Burn bans mean no campfires, no fireworks, and no burning trash or other debris.

