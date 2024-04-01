Popular Hernando County beach park reopens months after shutting down from Idalia damage

Hernando County's most visited park has reopened after extensive damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Pine Island Park in Spring Hill suffered extensive damage last August. Storm surge flooded out the park, scoured sand up from sidewalks, knocked over 1,000 ft of retention wall fencing, and left the beloved Willy's Tropical Breeze Cafe unrecognizable.

On Thursday, the park officially opened its gates for visitors to enjoy again. It wasn't an easy road to get here.

FOX 13 interviewed the owner of the cafe in November when the county still had not hired a contractor. Willy Kochounian said his employees were on standby awaiting the fate of the park.

"We've been through a lot of storms, but I think this one here, we never expected to be closed for 7 months," he said on Saturday.

At the start of 2024, the county hired a contractor who quickly got to work by hauling in sand, concrete, wood chips, and fencing.

"They had a really, really good contractor as far as the county, so they did a beautiful, beautiful job," he said, "I mean it's the only beach we have. So, what can you do? We need it."

Last Thursday was the first official day the park reopened to the public.

"Thank god we're still here," he said. "The gates are still open. We're just happy to be back on Pine Island."

Over the weekend, the parking lot was packed. Elliott Dahood and Ilyse Rothman rode their bikes to the park.

"Everyone was hoping that it would reopen because this is the only beach around," Dahood said, "It has the best sunsets here and everyone just loves coming to Pine Island."

The duo owns The Manatee Landing Retreat resort nearby.

"We've been really blessed throughout the hurricanes and storms. We're a little bit above," Rothman said, "So when we see even a little bit down the street or down the canal the damage, it makes us realize how powerful nature is."

Pine Island Park is now open 7 days a week. Admission is $5. For more information, click here.