Hernando teen disappears with infant daughter: HCSO

Deputies in Hernando County are asking for help locating a missing teen and her infant daughter.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Tamya Chloe Johnson, 16, and her baby girl, Ke-Ari James, were last seen on Sunday morning at a home on Mayflower Road in Spring Hill.

Investigators say she left the home with her daughter and did not return.

Johnson is 5’4" and has brown eyes. She last had red hair color, but information from the HCSO says she likely changed her hair color.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson or her infant daughter is asked to contact HCSO at 352-754-6830.

