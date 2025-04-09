Man killed in crash on road leading out of Tampa International Airport
TAMPA, Fla. - A man died after a crash along the road drivers use to exit Tampa International Airport, according to police.
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department says officers responded shortly before midnight Tuesday on George J Bean Parkway and found a man dead at the scene.
The exit for Spruce St. and I-275 was closed overnight during the investigation, but has since reopened.
Image courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
The moments leading to the crash remain under investigation.
TPD has not released the name or age of the man who died.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.
