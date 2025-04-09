Man killed in crash on road leading out of Tampa International Airport

The Brief The Tampa Police Department says a crash along the road drivers use to exit Tampa International Airport left a man dead. It happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday on George J Bean Parkway. The moments leading to the crash remain under investigation.



A man died after a crash along the road drivers use to exit Tampa International Airport, according to police.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department says officers responded shortly before midnight Tuesday on George J Bean Parkway and found a man dead at the scene.

The exit for Spruce St. and I-275 was closed overnight during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Image courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

The moments leading to the crash remain under investigation.

TPD has not released the name or age of the man who died.

