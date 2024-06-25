Bay Area animal shelters not accepting new dogs during dog flu outbreak

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay and the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center confirm they are both dealing with dog flu outbreaks at their facilities.

Dog flu – or canine influenza – is a highly contagious respiratory disease.

On Tuesday, Pet Resource Center (PRC) staff moved all 290 dogs out of the Falkenburg Rd. facility to an offsite location as it deals with its first dog flu outbreak since 2018.

"This is the biggest operation we’ve ever had," PRC director Scott Trebatoski said Tuesday. "We're about 150% capacity, so there's no way to contain it here."

Trebatoski told FOX 13 that his team consulted with University of Florida experts, who suggested moving all the dogs out of the facility, so it can be cleaned and disinfected.

"Part of the problem is, we don't know who’s had it and who hasn't had it," Trebatoski said. "We know that it's a virus that no dogs have natural immunity to. So anything exposed will get it."

Veterinarians said they noticed an increase in dogs that were coughing and developing nasal discharge. Recent tests confirmed that it was dog flu. Hillsborough county animal officials said 80% of dogs will experience symptoms, including cough, fever, lethargy, and reduced appetite.

The PRC will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection Wednesday to Sunday and will reopen Monday, July 1. However, the facility won’t accept new dogs until July 15, which is also when it will resume adoptions and fosters.

Meanwhile, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB) is dealing with a similar situation. For the first time in its 112-year history, HSTB will not be accepting dogs, beginning Wednesday and ending July 12.

The shelter will provide free dog food to anyone caring for strays while not accepting new dogs. Food can be picked up at the shelter between 9am and 5pm Monday through Sunday.

Pasco County Animal Services (PCAS) also suspended dog adoptions, intakes, surgeries and rescue transfers until at least July 3 "due to the presence of Canine Influenza."

"Our leadership did not make this decision lightly," HSTB CEO Sherry Silk said. "HSTB prioritizes the health of its animals above all else. Unfortunately, this is an unprecedented situation that calls for extreme and immediate action to protect dogs in Tampa Bay."

Silk told FOX 13 on Tuesday that they are still doing adoptions for their healthy dogs and other animals. HSTB will still take in cats, rabbits, pocket pets and exotics as space allows, since the virus is not transmissible to non-canine species.

HTSB is encouraging pet owners to keep their dogs up to date on all vaccinations. The HSTB Animal Hospital is providing $20 canine influenza vaccinations to owned pets. Click here to make an appointment or call 813-870-3304.

"The community should not panic," HSTB Director of Shelter Operations Danyelle Van Horn said. "While it should be taken seriously by pet owners, canine influenza is much more dangerous in shelter environments than in private homes because of the sheer number of animals housed together and the multiple avenues of transmission."

