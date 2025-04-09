Nativity Food Bank providing food to over 80 pantries and groups across Hillsborough County

The Brief The Nativity Food Bank provides food to over 80 pantries and groups across Hillsborough County. In 2024, they distributed 2 million meals, a record-breaking number and a 50% increase from just three years ago. Nativity Food Bank says they’re always looking for more volunteers and donations.



A Hillsborough County food bank is stepping up like never before, helping to feed thousands of families in need.

For years, Nativity Food Bank has been a vital resource in Hillsborough County, providing food to more than 80 pantries and community groups.

"It's a very, very loving and kind program, and without this, probably wouldn't receive a lot," said Catherine Richards with Greatness to Success Ministry.

In 2024, they distributed 2 million meals, a record-breaking number and a 50% increase from just three years ago.

"Our food pantry is getting more people coming in, and it's scary," said Julie Ebert, Volunteer Director of Nativity Food Bank. "It's scary. You know, I'm one retirement away from being in the line myself."

To keep up with demand, Nativity Food Bank just expanded, opening a brand-new 11,000-square-foot warehouse, giving them more space to store and distribute food to those who need it most. It's a wonderful thing that this big building is here.

That's why I want to be sure it gets used to its fullest. I don't want to have one piece of property here that doesn't have food on it. That's not going out. That's what we want," Ebert explained.

With hunger on the rise, the work here isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

"It's very rewarding cause you know somebody needs your help, so we are here to serve, so it's very rewarding to be here and serve the people," Laura Resendez, Volunteer said.

"It's just nice to know to get up in the morning, you're going to help somebody else have food for the week, and I'm retired airforce, didn't have anything else to do," says Volunteer Charlene Hart.

Volunteers say they’re committed to making sure no one in Hillsborough County goes without a meal.

Nativity Food Bank says they’re always looking for more volunteers and donations.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Bryan Gray.

