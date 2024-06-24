Hillsborough County has confirmed case of locally transmitted dengue fever

The Florida Department of Health issued a health alert to inform residents of a confirmed human case of locally acquired dengue fever in Hillsborough County.

"Here in Hillsborough, we don't see dengue virus a lot in the mosquitoes, but we do have these rare instances that happen, and we respond accordingly," Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services director David Fiess said.

According to Fiess, the last locally-transmitted dengue case in Hillsborough County was 2019.

Dengue fever is spread to people through mosquito bites.

Due to privacy laws, county health officials have not publicly identified the exact area where the case was reported. However, mosquito crews have already sprayed the area where the case happened.

"And then we'll also set traps up in those areas to collect mosquitoes. And we have the capability here in our office to do testing for dengue in the mosquitoes," Fiess added.

The CDC is reporting at least six Florida cases of locally acquired dengue already this year, meaning those people did not travel to countries where dengue is most common, like Latin America or Southeast Asia. Instead, this CDC map shows there have been other reported 2024 cases in Pasco and Miami-Dade counties where victims were bit locally by mosquitos carrying dengue.

It only takes a small amount of water – just about a quarter inch – for dengue-spreading mosquitos to lay their eggs and breed, according to Fiess. And these mosquitos thrive in fresh rainwater.

"We ask that the public look around their homes, look around your businesses -- anything that's holding water -- to dump it out," Fiess said. "And that helps knock down these numbers of mosquitoes."

Symptoms of dengue fever can include a high fever, rash, and nausea. Most people recover within a week or so.

But in some instances, symptoms can become severe and ultimately life-threatening.

"80% of the people who have an infection don't have any symptoms at all," AdventHealth Tampa Chief Medical Officer Dr. Doug Ross said. "And then, if you do have symptoms, it’s confusing because the symptoms are flu-like in nature."

Bay Area doctors said they’ll continue to monitor this local dengue case and watch out for others. They’re encouraging anyone with concerning symptoms to give their doctor a call.

"But it's not something to panic about or not to go outside about, but you just have to take the proper precautions in order to try to minimize the chances of getting bitten by a mosquito," Ross said.

Consider wearing protective clothing while outdoors or applying insect repellent. For more tips, click here.

On Saturday, Hillsborough Country Mosquito Management will be giving away free mosquitofish, which are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae, to residents. For more information about the event, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter