Hillsborough County issues rabies alert

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 12, 2024 6:00pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

LAKE MAGDALENE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a rabies alert.

Officials say there was a confirmed case of rabies in a cat from the Lake Magdalene area off Bearss Rd in Hillsborough County that was killed on Oct. 3. 

DOH-Hillsborough says they are monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area and all residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

According to officials, people and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Hillsborough County:

  • Northern boundary: Lake Magdalene Blvd
  • Southern boundary: Lakewood Ave/Cherrywood Ave
  • Eastern boundary: North Blvd
  • Western boundary: Lake Magdalene Blvd  

