Hillsborough County issues rabies alert

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County issued a rabies alert.

Officials say there was a confirmed case of rabies in a cat from the Lake Magdalene area off Bearss Rd in Hillsborough County that was killed on Oct. 3.

DOH-Hillsborough says they are monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area and all residents and visitors should be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

According to officials, people and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Hillsborough County:

Northern boundary: Lake Magdalene Blvd

Southern boundary: Lakewood Ave/Cherrywood Ave

Eastern boundary: North Blvd

Western boundary: Lake Magdalene Blvd

