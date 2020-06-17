Hillsborough County libraries offering home delivery option this summer

article

For those searching for some summer reading options, Hillsborough County is allowing people to borrow books by mail.

The service is free, but Hillsborough County residents must have a library card and be at least 17 years old. Materials that were delivered must be returned to a library location.

They can check out up to 10 items at a time, and that includes DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and books. It does not include electronic or oversize items.

Check out the library's website to see what is available.

