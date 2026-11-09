How dropping temperatures could impact Tampa area's record dengue spread

The Brief Cooler temperatures could temporarily slow mosquitoes spreading dengue across the Tampa Bay area, although experts say a freeze is needed to significantly reduce their population. Florida has recorded 524 locally acquired dengue cases this year, with Hillsborough County accounting for most infections. Hillsborough County has extended its local emergency through Nov. 12 as mosquito control crews continue aerial and ground treatments.



An incoming cold front could temporarily suppress the aggressive insects driving Florida's historic dengue fever outbreak, though health experts warn only freezing temperatures can stop transmission.

Cold weather brings brief relief

The backstory:

The virus primarily spreads through infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which thrive in Florida's warm climate.

Dr. Nicole Iovine, UF Health's chief epidemiologist, says the approaching cold front could help reduce mosquito activity without eliminating the insects.

"The lower temperature helps because the mosquitoes will be less active," she said. "So, 50 degrees, that's good. But as far as actually killing off the population, you need at least one night of a good freeze."

Travel sparks local transmission

Dig deeper:

Iovine says the outbreak is particularly unusual because locally acquired dengue cases have historically been concentrated in South Florida.

She believes infected travelers may have introduced the virus to mosquitoes in the Tampa Bay area, allowing it to spread locally.

Florida dengue numbers surge

By the numbers:

Florida has confirmed 524 locally acquired dengue cases this year, alongside more than 900 total illnesses when counting travel-related infections, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Local case tallies include:

Hillsborough County: 407 cases

Pinellas County: 80 cases

Pasco County: 4 cases

Hillsborough steps up treatments

What's next:

Hillsborough County leads Florida in locally acquired infections and has extended its state of local emergency through Thursday, Nov. 12.

Mosquito control crews are increasing aerial and ground treatments across the county, targeting both adult mosquitoes and larvae.

Hillsborough County Mosquito Management senior environmental scientist Paolo Pecora says the county is working to interrupt the mosquito life cycle.

"We want to knock down the adult mosquitoes that are actively spreading the virus," Pecora said.

Pecora says targeted treatments have reduced Aedes aegypti mosquito populations by 97% in the East Lake area.

Dengue symptoms

Why you should care:

Dengue symptoms can include severe headaches, body aches, fever, nausea, vomiting and a rash. Some infected people experience mild symptoms or none at all.

Iovine says people experiencing these symptoms should contact a health care provider about testing, particularly if they have no respiratory symptoms.

There is no specific antiviral medication to treat dengue. Doctors typically recommend rest, plenty of fluids and acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, to help manage mild symptoms.

Patients should avoid ibuprofen and aspirin because they can increase the risk of bleeding. Unusual bleeding, severe abdominal pain or persistent vomiting require immediate medical attention.

Protecting homes from mosquitoes

What you can do:

Homeowners can protect their properties by dumping standing water from flowerpots, buckets, tires and outdoor bins.

Anyone heading outdoors should wear long protective sleeves and apply bug repellent formulated with DEET or picaridin.

Residents can check upcoming neighborhood spray routes on the Hillsborough County Mosquito Operations website.