Boyfriend arrested after missing 16-year-old girl found dead in Pasco County

The Brief Deputies in Pasco County arrested 19-year-old Robert Timmons after discovering the body of his missing teen girlfriend dumped along a Spring Hill road. Investigators stated that Timmons shot 16-year-old Victoria Perez inside a vehicle during an early-morning fight before dumping her body and tossing the gun. Dive teams continue searching for the gun, while detectives urge anyone with tips to contact the sheriff's office.



The boyfriend of a missing 16-year-old girl found dead on the side of the road in Spring Hill has been arrested, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Pasco death investigation underway

What we know:

Pasco Sheriff Jeff Harrington said 16-year-old Victoria Perez was found dumped on the side of the road just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday near Crela Drive. Detectives were able to identify her after her body was found on Sunday, and immediately focused their investigation on a potential suspect — her boyfriend, Robert Timmons.

PREVIOUS: Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Pasco County girl

Deputies said Perez got into a vehicle driven by her 19-year-old boyfriend at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. That's when investigators said the pair started arguing, which ultimately escalated.

PSO said Timmons shot Perez in the head. The 19-year-old then drove to a nearby spot and dumped her body just 15 feet from the road. He later threw the gun into a nearby body of water, where PSO's dive and underwater recovery team is still searching for it.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not said what led to the argument between the two. Harrington said there was no indication that the relationship had turned violent in the past, but he said Perez's parents were trying to get her to end it with Timmons.

16-year-old reported missing

The backstory:

Perez was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday night at around 8 p.m. in the Shady Hills area. The sheriff's office did not release extensive details during the initial search.

Pictured: Victoria Perez. Courtesy: Pasco Sheriff's Office

Murder suspect in custody

What's next:

Timmons remains in custody while detectives continue the active death investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit details online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Domestic violence resources

What you can do:

Harrington emphasized that domestic violence is never acceptable and urged victims or families facing abuse to seek help. People can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE for free, confidential guidance.