Hillsborough County pet shelter waiving adoption fees for 100 days in honor of Betty White

The Betty White Challenge will go on at the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center. From now until May 11, adoption fees will be waived for the dogs and cats searching for a forever home.

The adoption shelter was one of many across the country that participated in the Betty White Challenge following her death by donating to an animal shelter or rescue mission in her name. The

Hillsborough Pet Resource Center waived adoption fees for 100 dogs and cats in honor of the actress at the time.

"The move was so successful in finding forever homes for dogs and cats that the shelter will waive adoption fees for all dogs and cats for 100 days, beginning Feb. 1," according to a press release from the shelter.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday. Dogs and cats at the shelter are microchipped, vaccinated, registered, and spayed or neutered.

Fans, along with many organizations, paid homage to the late actress and comedian on Jan. 17 — what would have been her 100th birthday — by donating to an animal shelter or rescue mission in her name.

The movement, which has been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media, will pay tribute to White while also helping animals in need. The challenge asks fans to pick a human society, local rescue, or animal shelter in her memory and donate $5 in her name.

White was a lifelong animal lover who worked tirelessly to raise money and support various causes. White died from natural causes on Dec. 31 at age 99.